Florida fugitive arrested in Ponchatoula, officers find over 800 illegal pills in home
PONCHATOULA - Police found a gun and over 800 pills of highly addictive painkillers after a struggle with a Denham Springs man.
The Ponchatoula Police Department went to a residence on Weinberger Road to try and find Landon McRaney, 21, and arrest him as a fugitive of Livingston Parish. According to police, McRaney was arrested after a brief struggle, at which point officers noticed a handgun on the kitchen table in plain sight.
Also on the kitchen table were two bags, in which 814 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride were found, a highly addictive narcotic painkiller. Officers also found 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamines and multiple 600 mg Ibuprofen pills.
Police also found McRaney to be a wanted fugitive from a Florida county.
McRaney was arrested on several drug-related charges and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
