Flooding in Lake Maurepas forcing wildlife out into neighborhoods

MAUREPAS - Conditions are not improving in Livingston Parish as what remains of Tropical Depression Beta moves on.

"Sometimes you live on the water, and sometimes you live in the water." It's a common saying for folks down in Maurepas who have seen their fair share of flooding.

"We have had our houses elevated due to the flooding, especially the main flood in '16, but vehicles that's a major concern because a lot of us did lose our vehicles in the flood in 2016," resident Shelley Lard said.

The back-to-back storms in the Gulf this year coupled with sustained east winds have pushed water into rivers that are past their flood points.

Not only has Lard had to move her car, but also some of her other prized possessions, like her chickens.

"I had to move the ones out of this pen yesterday," Lard said. The pen is half-filled with water.

The rising water has also caused other animals to be forced out of their homes and into the neighborhood.

"It's causing the deer to come up, the hogs to come in. We haven't seen hogs out here in a number of years"

Though Lard says they're used to occasional flooding, it has only gotten worse in the past few years.

"Cars that come through are pushing water into people's homes, and a lot of people just can't afford to continually go through this."