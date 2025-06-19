Flooded Denham Springs credit union holds grand reopening

DENHAM SPRINGS- Previously-flooded Neighbors Federal Credit Union had its grand reopening Wednesday, its first time opening its doors since last year's historic flood.

The "Branch of the Future" event began Wednesday morning and ended with a ribbon-cutting ceremony around 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors showcased a "Back to the Future" model DeLorean, photos with Santa, and BaristaJaz. Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze were also present to feature food and wine samplings for guests 21 years of age and older.

The branch is located at 175 Rushing Road West in Denham Springs.