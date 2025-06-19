88°
Latest Weather Blog
Flooded Denham Springs credit union holds grand reopening
DENHAM SPRINGS- Previously-flooded Neighbors Federal Credit Union had its grand reopening Wednesday, its first time opening its doors since last year's historic flood.
The "Branch of the Future" event began Wednesday morning and ended with a ribbon-cutting ceremony around 9:30 a.m.
Neighbors showcased a "Back to the Future" model DeLorean, photos with Santa, and BaristaJaz. Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze were also present to feature food and wine samplings for guests 21 years of age and older.
Trending News
The branch is located at 175 Rushing Road West in Denham Springs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
ICE arrests 84 during raid at Delta Downs in southwestern Louisiana
-
Prairieville man arrested for distributing child pornography, possessing mushrooms, illegal weapons
-
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing man last seen in...