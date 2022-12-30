Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area are seeing street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

