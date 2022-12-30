61°
Latest Weather Blog
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area are seeing street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m.
***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for the highlighted area. Roads may be flooded, turn around don't drown! #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/wSQyLBTgpC— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 30, 2022
Send weather photos to weather@wbrz.com. Keep up with future weather alerts below.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted...
-
Convicted killer hit with slew of new charges after he was rearrested,...
-
Former CATS employee sues bus system over termination, leaked drug test debacle
-
The Velvet Cactus closes BR location amid increasing food prices, struggles for...
-
Two shot in midday drive-by in BR neighborhood