88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flames consumed vacant home in Sunday morning arson on N Acadian East

2 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, May 15 2022 May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 10:56 AM May 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials believe arson is the cause of a fire that consumed a vacant home on N Acadian Thruway East early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N Acadian Thruway East.

Crews arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was kept from spreading to nearby structures, and it was under control by 4:29 a.m.

The house was vacant and did not have utilities, but the fire caused $15,000 in damages to the home, according to the fire department. Fire officials confirmed they believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the fire should contact investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days