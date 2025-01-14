Flags flying half-staff in honor of Reggie Hunter, father of two killed in New Orleans attack

BATON ROUGE — Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday in remembrance of one of the Baton Rouge native victims of the New Orleans attack that killed 14 people when a man drove a truck through Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.

Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media that flags will fly at half-staff to honor Reggie Hunter, a father of two who died in the attack. Hunter traveled to New Orleans overnight to celebrate New Year's Eve on a whim, his cousin Shirell Jackson said.

Hunter's funeral was in Roseland over the weekend.

An 18-year-old Episcopal alumnus, Kareem Badawi, was also killed in the attack.

The FBI said Tuesday that 57 people in total were injured by the attack, nearly double the previous estimates in the 30s.

Flags will also fly at half-staff throughout the rest of the month for the other victims. Here is when each victim was and will be honored:

- Jan. 6: Kareen Badawi

- Jan. 7: Tiger Bech

- Jan. 8: Drew Dauphin

- Jan. 9: Nikyra Dedeaux

- Jan. 10: William DiMao

- Jan. 13: Hubert Gauthreaux

- Jan. 15: Nicole Perez

- Jan. 16: Terrance Kennedy

- Jan. 17: Matthew Tenedorio