Family and friends mourn the loss of Reggie Hunter, victim of Bourbon Street attack

ROSEDALE - Family and friends mourned the loss of Reggie Hunter, one of the victims of the tragic New Year's morning attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Loved ones gathered to honor his memory and reflect on the legacy he leaves behind.

37-year-old Reggie Hunter was laid to rest Saturday in Rosedale. He is one of 14 others who were killed in New Orleans. Reggie was a father of two.

"I can't help but say it over and over that Reggie was a wonderful father to his children, great son, awesome brother, a wonderful cousin and a big part of our family," said Reggie's cousin, Shirell Jackson. "It’s hard to think of how we're going to move on without him but I know by the grace of god that we will."

Family and friends shared memories of Reggie, highlighting his wit and charisma. They recalled how he always dressed to the nines and insisted on taking a picture.

Jackson had a message about the attack after the service.

"This senseless act of evil is the word I use to describe it, it was so unwarranted and so undeserving, but through it all, there's always hope and grace from God. Just love on your family, always be there, be nice, be kind and make time for the people that you love, because you just never know when your time will be," Jackson said.