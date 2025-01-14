FBI releases new picture, information about New Orleans terror attack suspect

NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released more information about the man who ran a truck through a crowd of people celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street.

The man, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly became a more devout Muslim in 2022. During this time, the FBI said, Jabbar began to isolate himself from society and follow more extremist views.

In the days leading up to the attack, Jabbar applied to rent an apartment on Orleans Street but later told the landlord he had changed his mind.

A review of his internet history showed that Jabbar researched how to access a balcony on Bourbon Street, information about Mardi Gras, and recent shootings in the city. The FBI also said that just hours before the attack, Jabbar also researched a car that rammed into a crowd in Germany just ten days before New Year's.

The FBI has identified at least 57 people who were physically injured in the attack and 14 deceased victims.

Anyone with further information about the New Year's attack should contact the FBI's digital tip line at (1-800) CALL-FBI.