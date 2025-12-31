Latest Weather Blog
BRPD corrects, says two-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in head
BATON ROUGE - A two-year-old was injured in a shooting after being brought to the Baton Rouge District 4 headquarters before being taken to the hospital, police officials said.
The shooting happened on Harding Boulevard and the female child was driven to the police station for help.
Morse told WBRZ that a woman thought she saw a relative's stolen car near a McDonald's on Harding Boulevard and attempted to follow the suspect when the suspect got out and shot at her vehicle, striking her two-year-old child in the head. The call came in around 2:45 p.m. BRPD is
Emergency officials took the child to the hospital in critical condition. BRPD officials initially said the child died as a result of their injuries, but corrected their statement to say she's in critical condition.
Police are searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
