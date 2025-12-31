55°
Fire crews in Port Allen respond to house fire on Freeman Lane
PORT ALLEN - Crews responded to a New Years Eve house fire on Freeman Lane, the West Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Officials said the fire was contained to one room of a manufactured home. No injuries resulted from the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
