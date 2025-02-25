Five students from the capital area finalists for 2025 Louisiana Students of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Five students in the capital area were among 24 finalists for Louisiana Students of the Year, the Department of Education announced Tuesday.

Zoey Jenkins from Parkview Elementary School in East Baton Rouge Parish, Kai Ava-Jrew Butler from Brusly Upper Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish were named as fifth grade finalists.

Brielle Poche' from Gonzales Middle School in Ascension Parish was named for eighth grade.

Marlie McLellan from Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish and Krishawndalyn Louise Rian Clark from Port Allen High School in West Baton Rouge Parish were named as finalists for 12th grade.

According to the Department of Education, students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities.