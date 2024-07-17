78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five-star 2025 defensive back and top-10 recruit in country commits to LSU

1 hour 20 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 6:19 PM July 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to DJ Pickett

BATON ROUGE - LSU landed a top defensive back in the 2025 recruiting class and a top 10 overall recruit Wednesday.

DJ Pickett, who is classified as both a safety and cornerback by different recruiting sites, is the ninth-ranked player in the country by 247sports and the sixth-ranked player in the country by On3 Sports. 

Trending News

LSU currently holds the fourth ranked class from 247sports and the third ranked class from On3 Sports. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days