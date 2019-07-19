Five guys arrested for fistfight at Five Guys

Photo: Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. - Five guys were arrested after fists flew at a Florida Five Guys Burgers & Fries.

The Stuart Police Department announced Wednesday that five males were taken into custody after they tried to settle their beef inside the well-known burger joint. Three juveniles and two adults were placed under arrest.

Police said all five are being charged with affray in a Facebook post mocking the bizarre coincidence.

It's unclear what exactly instigated the throwdown, but the Orlando Sentinel reports one of the males was “talking s---” before a cup was thrown and a door was slammed in someone’s face, leading to an “all out brawl."