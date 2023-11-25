Five displaced by duplex fire

66°
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A fire burned through a duplex in the 1300 block of Sharlo Avenue Friday night, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Baton Rouge firefighters were called out about 11 p.m. and had the fire under control about 45 minutes later. The flames had spread to several rooms.

Five people inside the home at the time of the fire were unhurt.

