Five arrested, including minors, in multiple-parish drug bust Thursday; deputies seized more than 6,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five accused drug dealers, including two minors, who allegedly operated a massive fentanyl ring across the capital area.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said over a month-long investigation, deputies learned the drug ring was making and selling fentanyl pills out of three locations in EBR and one in Livingston.

The sheriff's office said two 17-year-olds were found at one of the ring's labs Thursday and taken into custody. Each teen faces charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, operation of a clandestine drug lab and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The minors were reportedly living and working at the lab under the direction of 32-year-old Marvin Brown, who was also arrested Thursday. He faces myriad drug and firearm charges.

Kendell Morris, 42, and Ashton Taylor, 33, were also arrested on drug charges.

While searching the locations, deputies seized the following:

-2.8 pounds of powder Fentanyl (over 5,000 deadly doses)

-1220 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (over 1,220 deadly doses)

-½ pound of Heroin

-2 pounds of Methamphetamine

-14 dosage units of Xanax

-16 grams of Marijuana

-$6,304 (pending seizure)

-3 electric tablet presses (used to press powder Fentanyl into pill form)

-1 hydraulic kilo press (used to repress fentanyl into the brick form)

-1 small handheld fentanyl press

-Numerous blenders with fentanyl residue

-F/N .45 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

-Smith and Wesson .357 revolver (reported stolen)

-Raven .25 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

-Taurus 410 revolver

-Cobra .380 caliber semi-auto handgun

-Springfield .40 caliber semi-auto handgun