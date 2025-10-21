Fishing, hunting retailer Orvis closing Baton Rouge store at Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE — Fishing and hunting retailer Orvis is closing its only store in Louisiana by the end of the year, The Advocate reports.

Orvis' location at Perkins Rowe, which has been open since 2008, is closing on Dec. 24.

Earlier this month, Orvis President Simon Perkins told media outlets that the sporting goods retailer will close 31 stores and five outlets by early 2026.