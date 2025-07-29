First-time head coach leads Rougarou to top seed in playoffs

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou summer collegiate baseball team is having one of the best seasons in Texas Collegiate League history.

With a 37-10 regular season record, the Rougarou enter the playoffs as the top overall seed. The 37-10 mark is the third-best record in league history.

First-time head coach Stephen Klein is spearheading the Baton Rouge success at just 25 years old.

The Rougarou start the semifinals on Tuesday at Pete Goldsby Field with game one of a three-game series against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.