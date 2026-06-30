First responders take part in week long animal rescue training

GONZALES, La. - Various groups and organizations from all over the country are getting trained in rescuing animals in case of a natural disaster like Hurricane Katrina.



Groups like the American Humane Association along with LSU School of Veterinary Medicine took part in the training.



One of the instructors, Dick Green, explained to the News Two Team that the training will consist of techniques on getting how to get animals out of flood waters and many other things.



Green said during Hurricane Katrina, about 10,000 animals were rescued. Although, approximately 250,000 cats and dogs either died or were displaced.



After the 2005 hurricane, legislation was put in place to insure pet owners were able to evacuate with their animals.



Green said the Pet Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act of 2006 is a great opportunity for them to help many in the future.



"But it has been a tremendous open door for us to be able to go into those communities and say we can help you with your plan," said Dick Green from ASPCA. "We can make sure that those plans have developed to include animals in your evacuation."



The Animal Rescue Boot Camp will be happening all week long at Lamar-Dixon Expositional Center.

