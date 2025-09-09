First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist attack

NEW ORLEANS — A permanent memorial for the victims of the New Year's Day terrorist attack in the French Quarter is in the works.

The French Quarter Terrorism Attack Memorial Commission held its first meeting on Tuesday. Gov. Jeff Landry says the commission's goal is to ensure that the lives lost that day will not be forgotten.

Notable members of the commission include victims that were injured and family members that lost loved ones, along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and a to-be-determined French Quarter resident.

“Our goal is to create a space to honor the victims of this attack, and create a permanent space in New Orleans to honor, cherish, and respect the memories of those lost,” Patty Giovingo, Gov. Landry's Senior Coordinator of Victims Advocacy, said. “We want this space to serve as a place of comfort, strength, peace, hope, and blessings.”

The news release did not mention when the memorial is expected to be completed.