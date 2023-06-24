First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store

BATON ROUGE- For the last 100 years, Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town had dozens of shelves stocked with household items and snacks.

On Saturday, customers got their first look at a new set up, known as Belli.

"I love it, I'm glad she revamped it, added some color, added some history," Graciana Helm said.

The new owner of the grocery store says she's given the space an entirely new purpose.

"Taken the old market and transformed it into a lounge cafe where you can get coffee and breakfast. Pick up lunch specials, grab n go, and quick lunches," owner Kristen Guarisco said.

It's a dream come true for 28-year-old Guarisco who always wanted to open her own store, and started eyeing the Spanish Town staple in 2020 when it was closed due to COVID.

"I decided to contact the landlord and I came in here with graph paper and drew everything out in 2020. I have the original sketch in the notebook I'm currently working out of with my original plans," Guarisco said.

The open sign may be lit but Guarisco says there is still work to be done before the store is complete.

"We're moving really slowly. I'm seeing what the neighborhood wants as they come in, if it's something like jelly with their biscuit, or apple butter, I want to be able to order those things and have them when they come in," Guarisco said.

After three full months of preparation, Guarisco is thrilled to serve the community.

"It's so unbelievable three years ago, it's what I wanted, and now it's happening," Guarisco said.

She hopes to stay open for a long time. Guarisco says she will start serving a full menu after the grand opening mid July.