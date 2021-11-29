59°
First Lady, Jill Biden reveals White House Christmas Tree

Monday, November 29 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Christmas is in full swing at the White House, Monday. 

First Lady Jill Biden took to Twitter to share a shot of a glimmering Christmas tree in the historic Blue Room. 

According to the Associated Press, the tree celebrates peace and unity, qualities that have been captured in the tree's symbolic decorative peace doves. Each dove carries a banner embossed with the name of a U.S. state and/or territory.

 

Trending News

CNN reports that later in the day, the First Lady will join a National Guard family as she reveals the theme and decor for the White House's holiday trimmings. 

The family of the National Guard will be on hand during the announcement in honor of the National Guard's role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the first lady's office. 

This year's National Guard family includes Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell, who serves as the unit commander for the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment, her husband Levi, and their children Levi II, Marcus and Elliana.

