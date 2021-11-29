First Lady Jill Biden reveals White House Christmas Tree

Christmas is in full swing at the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden took to Twitter to share a shot of a glimmering Christmas tree in the historic Blue Room.

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

According to the Associated Press, the tree celebrates peace and unity, qualities that have been captured in the tree's symbolic decorative peace doves. Each dove carries a banner embossed with the name of a U.S. state and/or territory.

In the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree celebrates peace and unity and is decorated with peace doves carrying a banner embossed with the names of each U.S. state and territory. The White House says it’s a reminder of the importance of unity & national harmony. pic.twitter.com/2uWT1vVqtW — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) November 29, 2021

CNN reports that later in the day, the first lady will join a National Guard family as she reveals the theme and decor for the White House's holiday trimmings.

The family of the National Guard will be on hand during the announcement in honor of the National Guard's role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the first lady's office.

This year's National Guard family includes Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell, who serves as the unit commander for the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment, her husband Levi, and their children Levi II, Marcus and Elliana.