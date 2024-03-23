75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firetruck involved in accident resulting in one injured on Airline Highway

1 hour 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 23 2024 Mar 23, 2024 March 23, 2024 1:07 PM March 23, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An accident involving a fire truck on the intersection of Airline Highway and Cedarcrest Avenue resulted in one injury, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the crash happened as the vehicle was responding a medical call, and one person was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS. The firefighters immediately assisted the vehicles involved.

Trending News

The condition of the person involved is unknown. No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days