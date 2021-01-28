Firefighters wrestle massive blaze near Plank Road and Weller Avenue

BATON ROUGE- First responders are battling a massive blaze in north Baton Rouge early Thursday (Jan. 28) morning.

The fire broke out at a building within the 4000 block of Plank Road, near Weller Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

As of 4:45 a.m., officials are still on the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

The incident is causing area traffic congestion, so drivers may want to avoid this intersection if at all possible.

At this time, officials have yet to report the cause of the fire and whether or not it has resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.