82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters say dog died after house fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood

3 hours 15 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 October 29, 2024 8:23 AM October 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A dog passed away after a house fire in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

The fire happened on Landis Avenue in a neighborhood off Silverleaf Avenue. District Six Fire handled the call, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department assisting. 

There were no injuries, but firefighters said a dog died in the fire. 

Trending News

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days