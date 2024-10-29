Firefighters say dog died after house fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A dog passed away after a house fire in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Landis Avenue in a neighborhood off Silverleaf Avenue. District Six Fire handled the call, with the Baton Rouge Fire Department assisting.

There were no injuries, but firefighters said a dog died in the fire.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.