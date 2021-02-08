Firefighters investigate Monday morning blaze at Essen Lane restaurant, Sushi Masa

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Feb. 8) morning, a fire broke out at a popular sushi restaurant on Essen Lane.

It was shortly after 4 a.m. when first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to Sushi Masa, which is located in the Essen Crossing shopping center, in the 5800 block of Essen Lane.

According to an official report, firefighters say they pulled into the restaurant's parking lot to find "a small fire located on the outside of the rear of the building."

The report goes on to say, "the fire was coming from a trash can next to the building. The fire had traveled up the building."

First responders worked quickly to contain the blaze and say they were able to get it under control in about an hour.

The incident did not result in any injuries but caused about $10,000 in damages; officials say the exterior of the building sustained the bulk of the damage while the interior withstood some smoke and water damage.

At this time, officials report that the cause of this fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.