Firefighters battle early morning blaze at Mi Padres on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE – St. George Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in the kitchen of Mi Padre’s restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd.

Early Friday morning around 12:46 a.m., firefighters responded to the call and arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the restaurant’s roof. Seeing as no owners or occupants were available, the St. George first responders forced their way into the building and found flames in the kitchen area.

After wrestling with the blaze for 35 minutes, they were able to extinguish it.

Thanks to their efforts the fire did not spread to the buildings' adjacent units, neither did it result in any injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the blaze.