Firefighter shot and killed responding to medical call in Wisconsin

Photo: ABC News

APPLETON, WI - A Wisconsin firefighter was shot and killed while responding to a medical emergency at a bus depot Wednesday.

The firefighter, a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, died hours after being shot. Reports say he and three others were hit at the Transit Center in Appleton.

The firefighter died after he was rushed to a local hospital, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook. Another shooting victim was a police officer who is now recovering at a local hospital.

A police spokesperson told WBAY that police and fire units were responding to the Transit Center for a medical call at around 5:30 p.m. local time. While they were treating an individual, "the incident escalated into shots being fired."

WBAY reports a man was seen handcuffed on a nearby sidewalk. Police have not confirmed that anyone is in custody but say there is no longer a threat to the area.

Firefighters lined the street overnight as emergency vehicles escorted the body of the deceased firefighter to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.