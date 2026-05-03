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Firefighter injured in accidental shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE – An out-of-town firefighter's gun accidentally fired Monday, possibly during a rescue, and injured another firefighter, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks, the incident happened at 9003 Greenwell Springs Road Monday afternoon. Hicks said details are limited at this time. The firefighter's condition has not been released.
Hicks originally reported that the firefighters were from Bossier City. Deputies later said the firefighters were from Bienville Parish. At 9:30 p.m., EBRSO clarified that the deputy was from Bossier City.
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