Firefighter hurt after Central home catches fire twice in one day
CENTRAL - First responders were called back to site of a house fire after flames erupted there again just hours later.
The Central Fire Department said crews were first called to the home on Ranchitos Avenue late Monday morning after a central heating unit reportedly sparked flames there. No one was home at the time, and the fire was brought under control with help from the East Side and Zachary Fire departments.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, six crews were called back to the same address where they found the home engulfed in flames. One firefighter suffered an injury to their hand which required stitches.
The department said it's unclear whether the flames rekindled from the same source. The fire remains under investigation.
