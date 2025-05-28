Fired New Roads Police officer arrested again for pawning service weapons

WHITE CASTLE - Wednesday morning, former New Roads Police officer Stacy Paul was picked up for one count of malfeasance in office by the White Castle Police Department.

An investigation by New Roads Police found Paul had pawned his service handgun and rifle five times over the last several months.

That arrest lead to his previous employers doing their own investigations, which revealed he had also pawned his weapons while employed at St. Gabriel and White Castle police departments.

The White Castle Police Department released the following statement:

The White Castle Police Department (WCPD) is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our ranks. We thoroughly investigate any allegations to ensure that our department continues to operate transparently and in accordance with the law. Former WCPD officer Stacy Paul, who was previously a full-time member of our force, returned in July 2024 in a part-time capacity to assist while other officers were attending the academy. However, after approximately six weeks of service, Paul ceased responding to call-outs and was subsequently removed from the schedule due to repeated absences. During our routine inventory inspection in January 2025, it was discovered that a department-issued 9mm Glock was unaccounted for. Inventory records indicated that Officer Paul was the only individual who had yet to return his assigned weapon. When questioned, Paul stated that he had already returned the firearm but was unable to specify to whom. Over the course of subsequent inquiries—by both department leadership and myself—Paul maintained that the weapon had been turned in. Given the unresolved status of the missing firearm, Paul was advised that we will follow protocol and report it as stolen in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. On Friday, Lieutenant Jones received information from the New Roads Police Department (NRPD) regarding an activity involving Paul and their department-issued equipment. Based on their discovery, WCPD conducted a thorough review of our own inventory, leading to the discovery that the missing weapon had been located at a pawn shop in East Baton Rouge Parish. Following an internal investigation, a warrant affidavit has been obtained for one count of malfeasance in office against Paul. As an agency, WCPD remains committed to due process and ensuring that all facts are considered before reaching conclusions. We reaffirm that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. White Castle Police Department will continue working with the appropriate authorities in this matter and will provide updates as necessary. We appreciate the public’s trust in our department and remain dedicated to serving our community with transparency and professionalism.