Fire that left apartment building destroyed believed to be intentionally set

1 hour 26 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 8:47 AM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex was left a total loss after a fire, believed to be intentionally set, destroyed the building. 

When Baton Rouge fire crews arrived to the apartments on Longfellow Drive, they found flames engulfing the roof of the building. They searched the building but quickly had to shift to a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading.

When investigators were able to sweep the area, they found the destructive fire was likely set intentionally. 

Four people living in the apartments were displaced. 

Anyone with information about the fire that happened on Longfellow Drive is asked to contact BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050.

