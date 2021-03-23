62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire shuts down Hooper Road Tuesday evening

1 hour 47 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, March 23 2021 Mar 23, 2021 March 23, 2021 6:28 PM March 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A burning building along Hooper Road shut down the highway to traffic Thursday.

The Central Fire Department said it was assisting District Six Fire with the situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The fire prompted officials to shut down the road in both directions near Foster Road. 

No other details surrounding the fire were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days