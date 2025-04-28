Fire on Little John Drive caused by overloaded outlet

BATON ROUGE - A fire that caused $100,000 in damage to a home on Little John Drive was caused by an overloaded outlet.

The fire at 433 Little John, near Manorwood Drive, caught fire around 3 p.m.

A resident came home from a trip to the store and saw that the house was on fire. That person was able to wake up the other resident, get them out safely and call 911.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the roof. It took them 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

After extinguishing the fire, investigators were able to determine that an overloaded electrical outlet caused it.

No one was injured in the fire and the Fire Department called in the Red Cross to help the two displaced residents.