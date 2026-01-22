Fire officials urge capital area residents to be prepared as winter weather approaches

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the winter weather expected to hit the capital region this weekend, fire officials urge you to make sure you are prepared.

If you are using space heaters, make sure they have space! Keep them at least 3 feet from combustible materials, place them on a level, non-flammable surface, plug them directly into a wall outlet, not extension cords, and turn them off when unattended.

Preparation is key! Make sure you have an adequate food and water supply and have your prescription medications filled.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says to make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your home. If you are in need of one, click here.