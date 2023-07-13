94°
Fire investigators arrest man for setting fire to ex-girlfriend's car
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man Thursday for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's car over a week ago, which caused about $3,000 of damages.
Investigators extinguished a 2008 Jeep Wrangler on July 2 and determined the fire to be intentional. The victim mentioned that she had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, Kshon Ringo, 26, and investigators were able to charge him through evidence at the scene.
Ringo got charged with simple arson, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
