95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire in Wilbur Street home's attic leaves two people displaced

2 hours 4 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 12:53 PM May 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fire in the attic of a home left two people displaced Monday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started in the attic of a home on Wilbur Street off Badley Road. Smoke was coming from the rear of the home and firefighters only found flames in the attic. 

Damage from the flames was contained to the attic, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire was unclear. The two residents were safe outside when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days