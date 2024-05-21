Fire, hazmat teams clear overturned tanker truck that closed Sorrento roundabout on Monday

SORRENTO — An overturned 18-wheeler carrying chemicals that stopped traffic at La. 22 near the roundabout near La. 70 that closed the roadway Monday morning wasn't cleared until around 9:30 that evening, the Ascension Parish Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the overturned tanker, which was carrying sodium hydroxide, a common ingredient in soaps and cleaners. According to the CDC, sodium hydroxide can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as chemical burns.

The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, who along with the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, were the first to arrive at the scene. Shortly after, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hazmat team, Louisiana State Police Hazmat and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality were contacted.

The scene was eventually cleaned up by a contracted company and was disposed of properly contained and transported, officials said.

This is the second crash at the roundabout that WBRZ has reported on in the past year. In August, an 18-wheeler similarly overturned near La. 22.