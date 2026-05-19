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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:30a: Off ramp blocked due to stall in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB off-ramp to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A; CLEARED
6a: Accident in Baker on Plank Rd at Pettit Rd; CLEARED
7a: Accident in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB at Hollywood St/Exit 5A, stop and go traffic back to Harding Blvd/LA 408/Southern Univ/Metro Airport/Exit 6; CLEARED
8a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153
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