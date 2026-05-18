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USPS hosting job fair to fill job openings in Hammond, surrounding areas

38 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 1:29 PM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — USPS is hosting a job fair to fill immediate job openings in Hammond and the surrounding areas later this week.

The job fair is Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Library at 26941 La. 43. 

USPS personnel will be on-site at the job fair to help potential applicants apply to rural carrier associate and associate rural carrier positions.

Applications will also be accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years old and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays, USPS said.

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