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Iberville Parish government offering free sandbags ahead of Tuesday afternoon rain storms
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish government is offering sandbags at several locations across the parish as rain rolls through the Capital area starting Tuesday afternoon.
Locations across the parish have been stocked with sandbags. They can be found at:
- St. Gabriel Town Hall?
- St. Gabriel Hwy 30 Fire Station?
- Bayou Paul Road/Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel?
- Bayou Sorrel Fire Station?
- Old Bayou Pigeon Fire Station?
- Bayou Pigeon Fire Station at Hwy 404?
- Iberville Parish Maintenance Barn ?
?
The parish said there are no immediate flooding concerns in North Plaquemine or White Castle, so no sandbag locations have been set up in those areas.
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