Tuesday AM Forecast: Stormy pattern takes hold all the way through the weekend

Get ready for an active weather pattern, with the daily chances for showers and storms. All day washouts are not expected, but we will have many rounds all the way through the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be another warm and humid day, with temperatures climbing to near 87°. Persistent winds out of the south will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, priming the atmosphere for a round of afternoon downpours. These summer-like storms will be scattered, impacting about half of our viewing area. While it won't be a total washout, you will want to keep an eye on the skies as rain could slow down your evening commute. Heading into the overnight hours, our attention shifts to a line of storms developing to our northwest. While the majority of our forecast models suggest this system will fizzle out before reaching us, there is a slight chance it holds together longer than expected, which would keep our rain chances elevated late into the night. It is not a guarantee, but it is a scenario we will be monitoring closely.





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Up Next: An extended stretch of wet weather is ahead for the central Gulf Coast, as a steady stream of deep moisture pushes in from the Gulf. This surge of humidity, combined with a series of weather disturbances moving through the upper atmosphere, will make rain a daily fixture in our forecast. Rain coverage will be highest on Wednesday and Friday, with about 80% of the region seeing activity, while coverage dips slightly to 70% on Thursday and through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. While the heaviest downpours are expected during the afternoon hours, a few overnight storms cannot be ruled out, meaning daily commutes, errands, and outdoor activities could face frequent delays. If you have outdoor holiday plans like cookouts or pool parties, it is highly recommended to have an indoor backup option ready. Widespread rainfall totals between Wednesday and Monday will average 2 to 5 inches, though isolated spots could see double that amount. This repeated rainfall over multiple days could lead to slower runoff, creating a risk for minor street and poor drainage flooding. On the bright side, the heavy cloud cover and rain will shave a few degrees off our afternoon highs, though the intense humidity will maintain a very muggy, summer-like feel across the region.

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– Balin

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