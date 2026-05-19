BR man arrested on attempted murder charges after I-10 shooting near Iberville/West Baton Rouge parish line

GROSSE TETE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting along I-10 near the Iberville and West Baton Rouge parish line.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Monday, where they learned that a person was driving west on I-10 when he came across a vehicle driving recklessly across both lanes.

During the incident, a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Bradlee St. Julien, stopped his car and blocked both lanes of traffic before continuing west on the interstate. When the driver attempted to pass St. Julien, he opened fire, striking the car several times.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly thereafter, state troopers found St. Julien's car near the Grosse Tete exit of I-10. He was subsequently arrested, authorities say.

A gun was found in the car, which St. Julien's active protective order prohibited him from owning.

St. Julien was then booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on second-offence DWI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a protective order charges.

After being released from Iberville custody, he will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and other charges.