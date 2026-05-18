Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 80 years for 2023 murder on Alliquipa Street off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man in 2023 was sentenced to 80 years on Monday.
Rashawn Alexander was accused of killing 35-year-old Nicholas Williams on Alliquipa Street off Plank Road on March 5, 2023.
More than two weeks later, on March 22, Alexander was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a weapon.
On Monday, Alexander received an 80-year sentence for the murder of Williams.
He was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter, 20 years for the illegal use of a gun, and another 20 years for possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences are to be carried out consecutively without the possibility of parole.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU grad reveals secret identity as Mike the Tiger
-
Morgan City woman arrested for keeping missing dog after owner, police asked...
-
Audit: White Castle clerk deposited more than $19,000 in government money into...
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
Burden Museum and Gardens opens new welcome center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Sports Video
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...
-
LSU baseball swept by Florida in final regular season series