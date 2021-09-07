Fire district approves false alarm fines

PORT ALLEN - The consolidated fire protection district is having problems with false alarm calls, so the group approved a strict new policy to deal with the issue Thursday.

Businesses are the worst offenders and will be hit with penalties when fire crews are dispatched when there is no emergency. Fire officials said there are about eight businesses that are the most problematic.

Now, businesses will be given a warning for the first three times alarm systems malfunction. The following three false alarm calls will result in $50 fines and will grow to $150 for further false dispatches.

