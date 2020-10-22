81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday

1 hour 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, October 22 2020 Oct 22, 2020 October 22, 2020 4:28 PM October 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Blackwater Rd. in Central.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days