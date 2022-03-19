Fire consumes commercial structure in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD - A massive fire consumed a commercial structure in Livingston Parish overnight.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the fire happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of LA Hwy 42 and West Street in Springfield.

Firefighters from District 2, District 1, and District 7 arrived to find the building, labeled "X-Plex Extreme Sport Park, LLC," completely engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to tackle the blaze, but the cause is currently unknown, fire officials say.

The fire remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.