No. 3 LSU baseball beats No. 15 Texas 6-3 in opener in Houston

HOUSTON - The LSU Tiger baseball team got a dominant performance from starting pitcher Luke Holman and the Tiger bats came alive for a couple of big innings to help take their first game at the Astros Foundation College Classic 6-3 over the Texas Longhorns on Friday night in Minute Maid Park in Houston Texas.

Holman fired 5.2 innings of work striking out a career high 12 batters while allowing three scattered hits and no runs and walking one.

Holman made his first series opening start of his LSU career and was more than up to the task working through the Texas Longhorn line-up with near perfection.

LSU's offense plated two in the fourth inning as shortstop Michael Braswell hit a 2 RBI double to leftfield to break open a scoreless game up until that point.

The Tigers struck for a couple of home runs in the seventh when Tommy White hit a bomb to left-centerfield to put LSU up 3-0.

Jared Jones hit an opposite-field home run to right with two on to increase the LSU lead to 6-0.

Texas struck for a solo homerun in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a 6-1 game.

The Longhorns would add two more runs with an two RBI double in the ninth.

LSU will play the Ragin Cajuns from Lafayette on Saturday night in game two of the Classic at 7 p.m. from Minute Maid.

Tweets by LSU Baseball