FINAL: No. 22 LSU football loses 27-16 to Florida, allows seven sacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 22 LSU football lost to Florida in the Swamp 27-16, marking their first loss to Florida since 2018. This also marks their first three game losing streak since 2021.

LSU allowed seven sacks to the Florida defensive line, which was one more than their season total for sacks allowed prior.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished with 260 passing yards and one touchdown on 27-47 attempts.

Nussmeier went four-for-four attempts for 20 yards on the first drive, but LSU was unable to convert a 4th and 1 around midfield. However, Florida went three and out and was not able to score any points off the possession.

With around eight minutes left in the first, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway threw a 34-yard pass to wide receiver Chimere Dike. After a 20-yard run from running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, Lagway threw the game's first touchdown to wide receiver Elijhah Badger.

After starting 0/2 on third down prior, LSU was able to convert multiple on the next drive, leading to a missed 51-yard field goal attempt from kicker Damian Ramos.

Following the missed field goal, LSU was able to get Florida to punt. The Tigers converted multiple long third downs, and were able to tie the game with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson on a 3rd and 9.

Florida kicker Trey Smack then hit a 49-yard field goal to give Florida a 10-7 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter.

With 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Ramos tied the game with a 50-yard field goal.

Florida received the ball with the second half kickoff, but quickly punted it back to LSU. After a long drive, Ramos gave LSU its first lead with a 45-yard field goal. Florida was able to respond with a 55-yard field goal of their own with three minutes left in the third quarter.

On a third and long, Nussmeier fumbled the football on a sack to offensive tackle Emery Jones, but Jones lost the football after attempting to run with it, giving the ball to the Gators at LSU's 33-yard line. However, Florida was forced to punt.

Lagway threw a 36-yard pass to Badger, which got Florida down to the one yard line. Ja'Kobi Jackson was able to give Florida the 20-13 lead with a rushing touchdown.

On 4th and 3 with 10 minutes left in the fourth, Nussmeier completed a pass to wide receiver CJ Daniels to convert and keep the drive moving. Nussmeier then converted a 4th and 4 to tight end Mason Taylor. That drive resulted in a 38-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-16.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh then scored another touchdown to take a 27-16 lead. LSU was unable to overcome the deficit.

LSU plays Vanderbilt at home next week. The time for that game will either be 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.