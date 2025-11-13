62°
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81

1 hour 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 November 13, 2025 9:21 PM November 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team beat Florida International University 98-81 on Thursday to start its season 3-0.

Michael Nwoko and Marquel Sutton both led the Tigers with 19 points. Sutton had 12 rebounds as well for his second straight double double. Five Tigers scored in double figures and LSU was 30-of-34 from the free throw line in the win.

The Tigers play Alcorn State on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

